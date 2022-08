PICCIONE, Corinne (Corona), 79, of Auburn, passed away Aug. 5, 2022. Calling hours are this Monday morning, Aug. 15, 2022 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Her Mass of Christian burial will follow Monday at 12:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church.