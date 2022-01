GAMBA, Dale E., 85, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Services are Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Sacred Heart Church at a time to be announced. Calling hours are this Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of CNY, Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218.