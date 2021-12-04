David Catalano

CATALANO, David, 94, the husband of the late Connie (Masotto) Catalano, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 in Auburn Nursing Home. Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service to be offered at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of David to a charity of one's choice. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.