RELYEA, David L., 54, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Calling hours are this Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church.