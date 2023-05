SHAFER, David Richard, 73, of Aurora and Farley's Point, NY, died unexpectedly at home in Aurora on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2 p.m. at United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St., Aurora, NY 13026, where he will lie in rest in the Memorial Garden, overlooking Cayuga Lake. A reception for family and friends will follow.