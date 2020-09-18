David S. Tanner

TANNER, David S., of Scipio-Townline Road, Aurora, NY, passed away surrounded by his wife and family on September 15, 2020. There will be no calling hours per David's request. Funeral services for David will be held at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, at 11 a.m. Saturday. Sept. 19, 25 Seminary St. Auburn. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the Calvary Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021 in memory of David. Face masks or facial coverings are required. Social distancing will be enforced as mandated by the CDC and NYSDOH. Attendance may be limited due NYS Occupancy load limit. You may visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.