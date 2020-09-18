 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David S. Tanner

David S. Tanner

{{featured_button_text}}

TANNER, David S., of Scipio-Townline Road, Aurora, NY, passed away surrounded by his wife and family on September 15, 2020. There will be no calling hours per David's request. Funeral services for David will be held at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, at 11 a.m. Saturday. Sept. 19, 25 Seminary St. Auburn. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the Calvary Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021 in memory of David. Face masks or facial coverings are required. Social distancing will be enforced as mandated by the CDC and NYSDOH. Attendance may be limited due NYS Occupancy load limit. You may visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Autumn is calling with these fall getaways

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News