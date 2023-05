PACELLI, Debora A. (Coppola), 92, of Auburn, passed away May 9, 2023. A calling hour will be held this Monday, May 15, 2023 from noon to 1:15 p.m. with her Mass of Christian burial to follow at 1:30 p.m. all inside St. Francis of Assisi Church. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.