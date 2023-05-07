GARRISON, Deborah Denise (Knight) Garrison, 65, of Titusville, FL passed away at the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Center in Rockledge, FL on April 21, 2023 following a long illness. Debby was born in Auburn, NY on August 28, 1957 and moved with her family to Inverness, FL in 1973 where she graduated from Citrus High School. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Debby's wishes were for her body to be donated to science in lieu of a funeral.