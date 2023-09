KIRKPATRICK, Diane Louise (Hoagland), 83, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Union Springs and Auburn, NY, passed away on April 24, 2023. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service honoring Diane's life on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 163 Cayuga Street, Union Springs, NY.