MILES, Dillon Deming, 29, of Auburn, passed away Jan. 17, 2023. Calling hours Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home, 75 East Genesee St., Auburn. The omission of flowers is requested and contributions can be made to Cayuga County Mental Health, 146 North St., Auburn. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family. No services or burial are planned at this time.