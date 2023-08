GIACONA, Dominic Vincent, 67, of 11 Logan St. Auburn, passed away on Aug. 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family and with his children, Gabriella and Dominic, at his side. Calling hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at Sacred Heart Church. Funeral: 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Sacred Heart.