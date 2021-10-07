Donald Delaney

 Skip to main content
DELANEY, Donald, 59, of VanAnden Street, Auburn, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at his home. Calling hours Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Face masks are required, regardless of vaccination status. Contributions may be made in memory of Don to the Alzheimer's Association. To offer condolences to the family, visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

