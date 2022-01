KENYON, Donald "Duane," 83, of Quicksilver Drive, Auburn, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. A memorial service will be offered Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at noon in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Burial in Soule Cemetery will take place at a later date. To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.