TAVENER, Donald T., 90, of Center Street, Cayuga, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be conducted Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Calling hours for Donald will be held prior to the service from 2 to 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Spring burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Cayuga. To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.