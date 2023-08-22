GILFUS, Donna J., 62, of Vanliew Road, Union Springs, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at home with her loving family by her side. Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial service on Saturday August 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Fleming Federated Church. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow immediately at Fleming Firehouse #2 at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend.Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn. To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.