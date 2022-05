CHRISTINA, Donna Marie, 56, of Robinson Road, Throop, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 2, 2022. Friends are invited To join the family for a service to be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday, in the Auburn Alliance Church. Calling hours will be conducted Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.