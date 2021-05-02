ATKINS, Doris Lillian (Franzel), 90, passed away April 24, 2021 in the Finger Lakes Center for Living. A calling hour for Doris will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to Noon in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, with a service at Noon in the funeral home. Burial in Sennett Rural Cemetery, will take place immediately following the service. Contributions may be made in memory of Doris Lillian Franzel Atkins to Meals On Wheels, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.