HUBBARD, Mrs. Dorothy M., 96, of Sennett, died unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. in First Baptist Church, 21 State St., Skaneateles, NY. There will be an hour of visitation prior to funeral service in the church. Arrangements by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.