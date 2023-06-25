ZANOWICK, Dr. Russell Samuel, 89, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Banner Del E Webb Medical Center, Sun City West, AZ. The family will greet folks on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Church, 299 Clark St., Auburn NY. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Obituary can be viewed at Legacy.com, https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/auburnpub/name/russell-zanowick-obituary?id=13054532.