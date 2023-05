COWAN, Eleanor "Ellie" (Kramer), 80, of Weedsport, passed away May 20, 2023. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A graveside service will take place Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.