Evelyn Jean McCarthy

MCCARTHY, Evelyn Jean, of Auburn, passed away at home on June 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery. Those wishing please make donations in Evelyn's name to Hospice of CNY or Matthew House as the family has requested the omission of flowers. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to share a memory or leave a condolence for the family.