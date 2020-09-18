 Skip to main content
Frances E. Hertel

HERTEL, Francis E., 71, of Locke, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Funeral arrangements are incomplete, and will be announced by the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.

