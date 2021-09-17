 Skip to main content
Francis 'Frank' Siracusa

Francis 'Frank' Siracusa

SIRACUSA, Francis "Frank," of Auburn, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 after a short illness. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 in St. Mary's Church. A calling hour will be conducted at 10 a.m. in the church prior to Mass. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of Frank to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

