GRAHAM, Frank, 84, of Franklin Street Road, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. To honor Frank's wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life held in the spring of 2023. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolence messages to his family, visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.