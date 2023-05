FEY, Jr., Frederick "Fred" Keith, 71, of Auburn, passed May 1, 2023 in his sleep. Services will be held at the White Chapel Funeral Home located at 197 South St., Auburn, NY 13021 on Friday, May 12, 2023. Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m., funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. To offer condolences please visit whitechapelfh.com.