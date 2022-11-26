 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frederick G. Pfeifer

PFEIFER, Frederick G., 88, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. in St. Mary's Church. Visitation will be held prior to Mass from 1 to 1:45 p.m., in the church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

