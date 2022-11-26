Frederick G. Pfeifer

PFEIFER, Frederick G., 88, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. in St. Mary's Church. Visitation will be held prior to Mass from 1 to 1:45 p.m., in the church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.