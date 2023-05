FINCH, Gary D., 79, of Owasco, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.