You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary R. Middleton

Gary R. Middleton

{{featured_button_text}}

MIDDLETON, Gary, 66, of Syracuse, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Survived by his brothers, Mark (Kathie) Middleton and Roger Middleton and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St. Auburn. Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing guidelines must be followed.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Middleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US death toll climbs as Trump claims coronavirus under control

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News