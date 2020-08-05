Gary R. Middleton

MIDDLETON, Gary, 66, of Syracuse, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Survived by his brothers, Mark (Kathie) Middleton and Roger Middleton and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St. Auburn. Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing guidelines must be followed.