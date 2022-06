MAXWELL, Gary "Scotty," 71, of Auburn, passed away at his home on June 13, 2022 with his family by his side. Friends are invited to visit the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Langham Funeral Home, LLC with funeral services to follow at 7:15 p.m. A private family burial will be in Soule Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com.