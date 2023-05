BOS, Grace, 87, formally of Hamilton Street, Weedsport, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 after suffering from a long illness. A celebration of Grace's life will be held sometime in October at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport. To offer condolences for the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.