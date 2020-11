GOSS, Gregory, 64, of Weedsport, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday at his residence. There will be no calling hours. Private services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions to Weedsport Fire Dept. or St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Auburn in memory of Mr. Goss. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC of Auburn.