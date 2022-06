SMITH, Gregory J. "Gregg", 58, the husband of Katherine (Rankin) Smith, of Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Calling hours will be conducted Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.