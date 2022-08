DEL FAVERO, Helen Zamniak, 87, the loving wife of Peter Del Favero, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 in her home. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of Helen to the Holy Family Church, 85 North Street, Auburn, NY 13021.