Herman T. Wellauer

WELLAUER, Herman T., 90, of 4303 Harter Rd., died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at the Commons on St Anthony in Auburn. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3166 Miller Rd., Auburn, NY. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. Burial will be next spring in the Owasco Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn. To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.

