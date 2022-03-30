Hilda E. (Smith) Beyor

BEYOR, Hilda E. Smith, 92, of Grant Avenue Road, Sennett, died Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse. Service to be offered Saturday, April 2, 2022 at noon in the Sennett Federated Church. Calling hours from 10 a.m. to noon, prior to the service in the church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. To offer condolences to, visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com. Contributions to Sennett Federated Church or Sennett Volunteer Fire Dept.