James "Jim" Monroe Courtney

COURTNEY, James "Jim" Monroe, 69, formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully in South Carolina on Thursday, January 7, 2021 following a strong and courageous battle. The family will greet friends on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn, NY with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required please and social distancing will be practiced. Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the Auburn YMCA, 27 William St., Auburn, NY 13021, Lisbon Alumni Association, PO Box 421, Lisbon, OH 04432 or to a Hospice Care Facility of choice. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or memory for Jim's family.