BEACH, James R., 87, of Beach Road, Auburn, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 in the Commons on St. Anthony. Friends are invited to join the family for a funeral service to be conducted Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Burial will follow in Soule Cemetery. To offer condolences for the family please visit, http://www.whitechapelfh.com.