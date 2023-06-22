NEWERT, James T. "Jimmy," 54, of Adams Avenue, Owasco, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Rochester General Hospital. Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial Mass to be offered Saturday, June 24, 2023 at noon in St. Alphonsus Church. Calling hours will be conducted Friday, June 23, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.