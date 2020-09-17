GAFFNEY, Jean Celeste of Union Springs. On September 13, 2020, Jean Celeste Gaffney, of Union Springs, (nee Emery, born 12-31-1939) entered into the home of her heavenly Father. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 19, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 85 North St, Auburn, NY 13021. Burial will be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Union Springs.