Jean E. Westlake

WESTLAKE, Jean E., nee Moody, passed away peacefully June 29, 2022. Calling hours for Jean will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church with interment to follow in Fort Hill Cemetery. Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.