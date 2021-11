GRANT, Jeanette (Caza), 90, of Scipio Center, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at her home. Funeral services and burial in Fleming Rural Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of Jeanette to the Southern Cayuga Ambulance Service, 2530 State Route 34B, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139 or Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.