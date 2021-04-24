Joan M. (Grant) Leschak

LESCHAK, Joan M. (Grant), 86, formally of Genoa, passed away unexpectedly April 21, 2021. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Contributions may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn 13021 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To offer condolences, visit www.whitechapelfh.com.