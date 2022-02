ELSER, JoAnne C., at the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month of 2021, departed from this world as we know it. Family and friends are welcome to join us to celebrate JoAnne's life and share your best stories on Feb. 16, 2022 (TODAY), 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Springside Inn/Oak and Vine, 6141 W. Lake Rd., Auburn, NY. Arrangements are with Langham Funeral Home, LLC.