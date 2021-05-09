John A. "Jack" Smith

SMITH, John A. "Jack", 91, of Stryker Homes, died Monday, May 3, 2021 in Finger Lakes Center for the Living. Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside committal service to be offered Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.