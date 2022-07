BECKER, John C., 82, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. Funeral services and burial in Soule Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. To offer condolences, please visit http:/www.whitechapelfh.com. If you wish to make a donation in John's memory please consider Matthew House, Owasco or Throop Fire Dept., or Hospice.