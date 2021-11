KAHL, John C., passed away Oct. 31, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital following a battle with cancer. The family will receive friends at Langham Funeral Home, 75 East Genesee St., Auburn NY on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolences may be posted for family at www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com.