HAYES, Jr., John J. "Red," 89, formerly of South Marvine Avenue, Auburn, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Sunnyside Care Center. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023 at Holy Family Church. Memorials may be made to Matthew House, Auburn, NY. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.