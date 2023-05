CAVANAUGH, John "Jack" F., 84, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, May 7,2023. A calling hour will be held this Monday, May 15, 2023 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. with his Mass of a Christian burial to follow at 11:30 a.m., all inside of St. Mary's Church, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Auburn Food Pantry or to a local Alzheimer's Assoc. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.