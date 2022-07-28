 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph E. Fabrize

FABRIZE, Joseph E., 92, the husband of the late Barbara Perkins Fabrize of Locust Street, Auburn, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 in his home. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours for Joseph will be conducted Thursday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

