DELANEY, Joseph F., 90, passed away July 31, 2023. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.